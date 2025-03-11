Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: Mar 11, 2025

    JAPAN

    03.10.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Space Force Guardians from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and Fort Buckner, Japan, displayed their technological capabilities with Thailand and other participating allies and partner nations during joint exercise Cobra Gold 2025. Two U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft operating under Commander Task Force 72, joined various maritime patrol and reconnaissance countries for exercise Sea Dragon 25. Yokota Air Base recently conducted exercise Beverly Morning 25-2.

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Mar 11, 2025, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

