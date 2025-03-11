Pacific Pulse: Mar 11, 2025

U.S. Space Force Guardians from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and Fort Buckner, Japan, displayed their technological capabilities with Thailand and other participating allies and partner nations during joint exercise Cobra Gold 2025. Two U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft operating under Commander Task Force 72, joined various maritime patrol and reconnaissance countries for exercise Sea Dragon 25. Yokota Air Base recently conducted exercise Beverly Morning 25-2.
|03.10.2025
|03.14.2025 01:20
|Newscasts
|85257
|2503/DOD_110862559.mp3
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|1
|0
|0
