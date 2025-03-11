Pacific Pulse: Mar 11, 2025

U.S. Space Force Guardians from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and Fort Buckner, Japan, displayed their technological capabilities with Thailand and other participating allies and partner nations during joint exercise Cobra Gold 2025. Two U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft operating under Commander Task Force 72, joined various maritime patrol and reconnaissance countries for exercise Sea Dragon 25. Yokota Air Base recently conducted exercise Beverly Morning 25-2.