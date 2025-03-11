Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mt. Unzen Hike PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.11.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    250311-N-GG032-1002 Sasebo, Japan
    A radio promotion for the M. Unzen Spring Hike hosted by the Outdoor Adventure Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 00:13
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85256
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110862081.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mt. Unzen Hike PROMO, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

