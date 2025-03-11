Fort McCoy Garrison Commander provides speech during repatching ceremony at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez gives a speech March 13, 2025, during a repatching ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ceremony was held to recognize command patches of Fort McCoy Garrison Soldiers being switched from Army Materiel Command to the 88th Readiness Division. The change highlights a change that includes more involvement of a senior commander at an installation, which Fort McCoy was already doing. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)