    Radio Spot - Commissioning Programs

    Radio Spot - Commissioning Programs

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    03.13.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Congleton 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing listeners about programs available for enlisted Sailors to become commissioned officers. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 15:06
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85249
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110860796.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    commision
    Guantanamo Bay
    Mustang

