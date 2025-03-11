Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA) John T. Raines III, SEA to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau joins the Sergeant's Time Podcast to discuss his lifelong career in the U.S. Army National Guard from past to present and how it's shaped his leadership style through the years.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 12:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85248
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110860493.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:22
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sergeant's Time Podcast Episode 12 - SEA John T. Raines III, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
