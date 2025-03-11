Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 5

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Audio by Francis Lee Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    This interview with Dave Hilkert and Kathy Forgey is a Bonus Army March episode.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 12:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85247
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110860357.mp3
    Length: 00:53:22
    Artist Interview with Dave Hilkert and Kathy Forgey
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album Bonus Army March
    Track # 1
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 5, by Francis Lee Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Bonus Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download