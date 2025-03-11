NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 13, 2025) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain commanding officer Capt. Teague Suarez, Rota Elementary School principal Kenneth Kirk, and Rota Middle-High School principal Dr. Courtney Schonffeldt, recapped the school years so far, discussed how to address and care for children's anxiety and upcoming events taking place in April for Month of the Military Child and the rest of the school year, Mar. 13, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean," NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 09:19
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85238
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110859623.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:26
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Joe with the C.O., by PO2 Ryan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.