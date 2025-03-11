Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Episode 21 – Army Space Training Strategy

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground Podcast - Episode 21 - U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense School Commandant, COL(p) Donald Brooks, and Chief of the school’s Space Training Division, Rob Marquez, discuss the origin, changes, and scope of the recently released Army Space Training Strategy, and Army space training - in general. Far from a niche subject limited to Army space professionals, the ASTS and space training applies to Soldiers and units from the lowest tactical levels to corps. Originally recorded December 2024. Released March12, 2025. Produced by Ronald Bailey

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 11:51
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85224
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110857513.mp3
    Length: 00:24:41
    Artist Ronald Bailey
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Hometown: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    TAGS

    Podcast
    space operations
    Space
    Army
    1st Space Brigade
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence
    SMDCoE
    space professionals
    D3SOE
    The High Ground
    Don Brooks
    Space Vision
    Space Training
    Army Space Training Strategy
    tactical space

