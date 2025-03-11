The High Ground Podcast - Episode 21 - U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense School Commandant, COL(p) Donald Brooks, and Chief of the school’s Space Training Division, Rob Marquez, discuss the origin, changes, and scope of the recently released Army Space Training Strategy, and Army space training - in general. Far from a niche subject limited to Army space professionals, the ASTS and space training applies to Soldiers and units from the lowest tactical levels to corps. Originally recorded December 2024. Released March12, 2025. Produced by Ronald Bailey
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 11:51
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85224
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110857513.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:41
|Artist
|Ronald Bailey
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Hometown:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|75
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The High Ground - Episode 21 – Army Space Training Strategy, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.