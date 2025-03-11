A 15-second radio spot for the Ramstein Titan Throwdown hosted by the 86th Force Support Squadron that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from March 11, 2025, to April 26, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 09:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85219
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110857170.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Ramstein Titan Throwdown, by Amn Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
