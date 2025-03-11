A 30-second radio spot for the Juice Box and Karaoke event hosted by Army Family & MWR at the Baumholder library that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from March 11, 2025, to March 11, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 09:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85218
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110857167.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Juice Box and Karaoke, by Amn Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.