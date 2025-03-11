Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dialogue Episode 39 Myanmar’s Four-Year Struggle

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Dialogue is a premier forum that brings together leading voices from policy, academia, and the military for in-depth, 60-minute discussions on the evolving security dynamics of the Indo-Pacific. This ongoing series provides a crucial platform for analyzing the region’s most pressing challenges, exploring far-reaching perspectives, and identifying actionable solutions for a more stable and secure future. Hosted by Dr. James M. Minnich, a retired U.S. Army Colonel and recognized expert in Indo-Pacific security, each session delves into a distinct facet of the region’s strategic landscape, offering sharp analysis and informed discourse on the complexities shaping its future.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 20:32
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85210
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110856354.mp3
    Length: 00:59:51
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dialogue Episode 39 Myanmar’s Four-Year Struggle, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

