At Your Service - Ep. 8 - Strengthening the Profession

This edition of At Your Service is all about “Strengthening the Profession”. We are joined by Sgt. Maj. Terry L. Anderson, Jr., OASA (FM&C); Command Sgt. Maj. Troy Davis, USARC; Sgt. Maj. Derrick Cropper, USASOC; Sgt. Maj. Angela Ellis, NGB; Sgt. Maj. Cliff Klaye, USASOC; Sgt. Maj. Rodani Tan, III Corps; Sgt. Maj. Beverly Walker, III Corps; and Master Sgt. Marcus Pirela, USAFMCOM.
This esteemed panel discusses the Finance and Comptroller Enlisted Guide which is scheduled to be released in the 3rd quarter of this fiscal year.
At Your Service is a podcast by financial management professionals, for financial management professionals, brought to you by the U.S. Army Financial Management Command Public Affairs Office.
You can watch the full-length FC Profession Series video at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/954919/fc-profession-series-strengthening-profession.
