Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    At Your Service - Ep. 8 - Strengthening the Profession

    At Your Service - Ep. 8 - Strengthening the Profession

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Audio by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    This edition of At Your Service is all about “Strengthening the Profession”. We are joined by Sgt. Maj. Terry L. Anderson, Jr., OASA (FM&C); Command Sgt. Maj. Troy Davis, USARC; Sgt. Maj. Derrick Cropper, USASOC; Sgt. Maj. Angela Ellis, NGB; Sgt. Maj. Cliff Klaye, USASOC; Sgt. Maj. Rodani Tan, III Corps; Sgt. Maj. Beverly Walker, III Corps; and Master Sgt. Marcus Pirela, USAFMCOM.

    This esteemed panel discusses the Finance and Comptroller Enlisted Guide which is scheduled to be released in the 3rd quarter of this fiscal year.

    At Your Service is a podcast by financial management professionals, for financial management professionals, brought to you by the U.S. Army Financial Management Command Public Affairs Office.

    You can watch the full-length FC Profession Series video at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/954919/fc-profession-series-strengthening-profession.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 14:28
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85206
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110855701.mp3
    Length: 00:18:46
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At Your Service - Ep. 8 - Strengthening the Profession, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Finance
    Podcast
    Army Finance Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download