NEWS IN ONE March 12, 2025

On today's News in One:



The Lithuanian Army’s “Griffin” Infantry Brigade assumed the role as the primary training unit for the first time during Allied Spirit 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.



(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Madison Cassidy)