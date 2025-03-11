This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on first aid training with Leah Williams, American Red Cross regional program specialist, and the Host Nation 101 course with Bryan Albertson, Army Community Service cross cultural adaptation technician, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 11, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 08:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85200
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110854549.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - First Aid and the Host Nation 101, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.