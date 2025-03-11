Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 27 - Cultivating a Cohesive Workforce in a Global Landscape

    JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Cultivating a Cohesive Workforce in a Global Landscape (Ep. 27)

    In this episode of Technically Speaking, hosts Chelsie and Alex step beyond technology to explore the culture and command climate that drive innovation at NIWC Atlantic. They are joined by Captain Matthew O’Neal, NIWC Atlantic Commanding Officer and Dr. Scott Dreyer, NIWC Atlantic Executive Coach for an in-depth conversation on how a collaborative, mission-focused mindset shapes both the workforce and the technology developed for the warfighter.

    Captain O’Neal uses his experience with rigorous systems engineering and repeatable, agile processes to explain how the organization’s culture supports high reliability and readiness, even in the face of significant global challenges. He also highlights award-winning innovations, such as the rollout of the Flank Speed enterprise and the Nautilus Virtual Desktop, which have boosted productivity and mobility across the Navy.

    Dr. Scott Dreyer dives into the power of digital tools in overcoming geographic separation. He shares how platforms like Microsoft 365, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams have enabled seamless collaboration and communication among dispersed teams, while also stressing the importance of “boundary spanners” who help connect various parts of the organization.

    Later in the episode, ET1 Johnathan Shelton joins the conversation in the Military Moment segment, offering insights into his multifaceted role supporting communications and IT.

    Tune in to learn how NIWC Atlantic’s commitment to a culture of excellence is fueling innovation and enhancing the warfighter’s capabilities.

    Please Note
    Since the recording of this episode, the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti (whose leadership is mentioned in this discussion) has transitioned away from her position. At the time of publication, key priorities mentioned in this episode are in locked alignment with those of Department of Defense, the U.S. Navy and Naval Information Warfare Systems Command.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger

    Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep27-Transcript.txt?ver=v--e712Kn55tKs_jcXq76Q%3d%3d×tamp=1741090147484

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 06:36
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85198
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110854428.mp3
    Length: 00:23:30
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 27 - Cultivating a Cohesive Workforce in a Global Landscape, by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culture, Technology, Warfighter, Collaboration, Innovation, Mission

