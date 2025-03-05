In this episode, Maj. Lacy Male, chief of Army Public Health Nursing at Fort Bliss, Texas, talks to us about Measles. In recent reports, there is an outbreak in the state of Texas, and Male explains preventative measures to help fight the disease.
|03.06.2025
|03.10.2025 14:10
|00:13:47
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
This work, WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 4 - Measles, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
