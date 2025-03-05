Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 4 - Measles

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Audio by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    In this episode, Maj. Lacy Male, chief of Army Public Health Nursing at Fort Bliss, Texas, talks to us about Measles. In recent reports, there is an outbreak in the state of Texas, and Male explains preventative measures to help fight the disease.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 14:10
    Length: 00:13:47
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 4 - Measles, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Measles
    Measles Vaccination
    Measles Outbreak

