WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 4 - Measles

In this episode, Maj. Lacy Male, chief of Army Public Health Nursing at Fort Bliss, Texas, talks to us about Measles. In recent reports, there is an outbreak in the state of Texas, and Male explains preventative measures to help fight the disease.