    Da Guards - Ep. 18 Let's meet retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tim Quintus

    Da Guards - Ep. 18 Let's meet retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tim Quintus

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tim Quintus! Mr. Quintus served in the military for 39 years working with all different types of airframes to include the AH-1 Cobra, AH64 Apache, and UH-60 Black Hawk. Listen in as he discusses his career flying!

    Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 12:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85191
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110852795.mp3
    Length: 00:34:50
    Genre Podcast
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

