Da Guards - Ep. 18 Let's meet retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tim Quintus

Let's meet retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tim Quintus! Mr. Quintus served in the military for 39 years working with all different types of airframes to include the AH-1 Cobra, AH64 Apache, and UH-60 Black Hawk. Listen in as he discusses his career flying!
Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.
