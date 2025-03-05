Da Guards - Ep. 18 Let's meet retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tim Quintus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85191" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Let's meet retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tim Quintus! Mr. Quintus served in the military for 39 years working with all different types of airframes to include the AH-1 Cobra, AH64 Apache, and UH-60 Black Hawk. Listen in as he discusses his career flying!



Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.