AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Return With Honor Podcast on AFN Go American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlights the addition of the 'Return With Honor' podcast hosted by Wyvern 1 on the AFN Go app at Aviano Air Base, Italy. 'Return With Honor' is the first-ever Wyvern 1 podcast in which Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st fighter wing commander, engages Wyvern Nation on relevant topics, issues, and leadership principles. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
