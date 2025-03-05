AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Return With Honor Podcast on AFN Go

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85187" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Return With Honor Podcast on AFN Go American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlights the addition of the 'Return With Honor' podcast hosted by Wyvern 1 on the AFN Go app at Aviano Air Base, Italy. 'Return With Honor' is the first-ever Wyvern 1 podcast in which Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st fighter wing commander, engages Wyvern Nation on relevant topics, issues, and leadership principles. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)