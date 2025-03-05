Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Return With Honor Podcast on AFN Go

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.10.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Return With Honor Podcast on AFN Go American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlights the addition of the 'Return With Honor' podcast hosted by Wyvern 1 on the AFN Go app at Aviano Air Base, Italy. 'Return With Honor' is the first-ever Wyvern 1 podcast in which Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st fighter wing commander, engages Wyvern Nation on relevant topics, issues, and leadership principles. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 13:53
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    AFN Aviano, Radio Spot, Return With Honor, 31st Fighter Wing, Wyvern 1

