    AFN Aviano Radio News: Celebrating Wyvern Nation Success

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Celebrating Wyvern Nation Success

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.10.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the annual 31st Fighter Wing awards at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 7, 2025. This year’s theme was Warrior Ethos highlighting Wyvern Nation’s commitment to integrity, service, and excellence. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    AFN Aviano, 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Radio News, Italian Air Force

