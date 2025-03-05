American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the annual 31st Fighter Wing awards at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 7, 2025. This year’s theme was Warrior Ethos highlighting Wyvern Nation’s commitment to integrity, service, and excellence. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 13:53
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85186
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110852261.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Celebrating Wyvern Nation Success, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.