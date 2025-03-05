Outpost Outspoken, Episode 76

Host Mark Schauer talks with Daniel Sanchez of Yuma Proving Ground's Technology and Investments Directorate about the future of developmental test. Plus, Schauer talks with Arctic Regions Test Center Security Specialist Guy Lene about Alaska's rugged conditions.



The next episode of Outpost Outspoken will be released on April 7, 2025.