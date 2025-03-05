Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 76

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 76

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Audio by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Host Mark Schauer talks with Daniel Sanchez of Yuma Proving Ground's Technology and Investments Directorate about the future of developmental test. Plus, Schauer talks with Arctic Regions Test Center Security Specialist Guy Lene about Alaska's rugged conditions.

    The next episode of Outpost Outspoken will be released on April 7, 2025.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 09:47
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 85185
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110852254.mp3
    Length: 00:14:35
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 76, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    Arctic Regions Test Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download