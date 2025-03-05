AFN Regional News

250307-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 7, 2025) Radio news highlighting US Hostage and Wrongful detainee flag raising and IG Brown state partnership training with the country of Benin. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 05:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85182
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110851968.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
