NMCRS Budget For Baby PROMO

A radio promotion for a Navy Marine Corps Relief Society "Budget for Baby" workshop taking place March 11, 18 and 19 on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|03.02.2025
|03.10.2025 01:03
|Recording
|85180
|2503/DOD_110851726.mp3
|00:00:30
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|5
|0
|0
