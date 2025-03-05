Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 06MAR25: SNTWI Program

    NEWSCAST 06MAR25: SNTWI Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.05.2025

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    On February 25th, the Secretary of the Navy announced an opportunity to work with partnering corporations. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 01:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85179
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110851658.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 06MAR25: SNTWI Program, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download