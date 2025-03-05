On February 25th, the Secretary of the Navy announced an opportunity to work with partnering corporations. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)
This work, NEWSCAST 06MAR25: SNTWI Program, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
