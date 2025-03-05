Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 25

Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 25: Let’s Talk My Military Health

The Defense Health Agency is reimagining health care to fit your needs Anytime, Anywhere - Always. In today's episode, our special guests are discussing My Military Health.

Holding the reins on today show is Maj. Blayne Rankin, Deputy Commander for Administration, joining him are special guests, Susie Barber, Group Practice Manager, and Mandy Kelley, Nurse Practitioner from Lyster Army Health Clinic. Let’s join the team as they explore My Military Health and what it means to you, our patient.



To schedule medical appointments at Lyster Army Health Clinic call the Lyster Central Appointment Line at 800-261-7193 or submit a message to request an appointment on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.



Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.



The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.