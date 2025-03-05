Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 25

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 25: Let’s Talk My Military Health
    The Defense Health Agency is reimagining health care to fit your needs Anytime, Anywhere - Always. In today's episode, our special guests are discussing My Military Health.
    Holding the reins on today show is Maj. Blayne Rankin, Deputy Commander for Administration, joining him are special guests, Susie Barber, Group Practice Manager, and Mandy Kelley, Nurse Practitioner from Lyster Army Health Clinic. Let’s join the team as they explore My Military Health and what it means to you, our patient.

    To schedule medical appointments at Lyster Army Health Clinic call the Lyster Central Appointment Line at 800-261-7193 or submit a message to request an appointment on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.

    Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.

    The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 11:36
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85175
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110849544.mp3
    Length: 00:14:18
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 25, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download