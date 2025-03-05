Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Rheinlander Easter Brunch

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    03.07.2025

    Audio by Airman Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30 second radio spot on the Rheinlander Easter Brunch hosted by the Rheinlander Community Club in Baumholder, Germany, Apr. 20, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ivory Stoker)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 07:37
    Category: Recording
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Rheinlander Easter Brunch, by AB Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

