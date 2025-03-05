Radio Spot - Rheinlander Easter Brunch

This is a 30 second radio spot on the Rheinlander Easter Brunch hosted by the Rheinlander Community Club in Baumholder, Germany, Apr. 20, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ivory Stoker)
|03.07.2025
|03.07.2025 07:37
|Recording
|85169
|2503/DOD_110849056.mp3
|00:00:30
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|3
|0
|0
