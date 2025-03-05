AFN Aviano Radio Spot: 31 SFS Pass & Registration office PCS Requirements

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot explaining the requirements to drive to a new base outside of the continental United States during a permanent change of station from Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 7, 2025. The 31st Security Forces Squadron Pass and Registration Office is responsible for processing vehicle registrations, including providing information on the necessary steps to drive a vehicle to another OCONUS base while PCSing. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)