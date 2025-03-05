AFN Aviano Radio News: 606 ACS Returns to Aviano with Honor

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the return of the 606th Air Control Squadron from deployment to Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 7, 2025. The 606th ACS officially assumed its role as the control and reporting center for the Horn of Africa airspace from Marine Air Control Squadron 2's Tactical Air Operations Center in 2024. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)