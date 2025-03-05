Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 606 ACS Returns to Aviano with Honor

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.06.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the return of the 606th Air Control Squadron from deployment to Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 7, 2025. The 606th ACS officially assumed its role as the control and reporting center for the Horn of Africa airspace from Marine Air Control Squadron 2's Tactical Air Operations Center in 2024. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    606th Air Control Squadron
    Radio News
    Return With Honor

