Marine Minute 09-25 (Audio)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CORPORAL ANDRA MARTON-SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



LAST WEEK, MARINES WITH THE FIRST MARINE AIRCRAFT WING RESPONDED TO A SIMULATED CRASH LANDING DURING A TWO-WEEK TRAINING EXERCISE IN OKINAWA, JAPAN. RESOLUTE RESPONSE 25 WAS CONDUCTED TO FOCUS ON IMPROVING COMMUNICATION AND COORDINATION IN RESPONSE TO POTENTIAL

EMERGENCIES THAT PRESENT THREATS TO BASE OPERATIONS.



AS MARINES CONCLUDE THEIR EXERCISE IN JAPAN, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO MARINES WITH THE 26TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT AS THEY CARRY OUT A RAID.



THE EXERCISE TOOK PLACE IN JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA DURING AN EXPEDITIONARY OPERATIONS TRAINING GROUP EXERCISE. THIS EXERCISE PREPARES THEM FOR UPCOMING DEPLOYMENTS IN SUPPORT OF GEOGRAPHICAL COMBATANT COMMANDS BY PRACTICING SIMULATED CASUALTY EVACUATIONS

AND PATROLS.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!