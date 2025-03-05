Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Satisfaction Survey and Hearing Loss

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.06.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Baumholder Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and hearing loss prevention with Maj. Victoria Martin, Chief of the Army Hearing Program, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 6, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 09:07
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85141
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110846922.mp3
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Satisfaction Survey and Hearing Loss, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    housing
    KMC
    Hearing loss prevention

