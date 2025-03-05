Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat 05MAR25

    BAHRAIN

    03.04.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering NMCRS kicks off the Active-Duty Fund Drive and Military Sealift Command completes resupply mission in Antarctica. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 04:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85113
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110846644.mp3
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat 05MAR25, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

