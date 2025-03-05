Bahrain Beat 05MAR25

Two-minute newscast covering NMCRS kicks off the Active-Duty Fund Drive and Military Sealift Command completes resupply mission in Antarctica. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 04:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:08
