AFN Kunsan Radio Update - AFAF + Pride of the Pack

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85102" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview with MSgt Joshua R. Kimball, the instillation project officer for the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign and highlights Captain Lauren Olivieri, an 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior medicine physician, who was recognized as Pride of the Pack for the week of 24-28 Feb 2025. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Erin Currie)