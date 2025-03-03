Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - AFAF + Pride of the Pack

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview with MSgt Joshua R. Kimball, the instillation project officer for the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign and highlights Captain Lauren Olivieri, an 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior medicine physician, who was recognized as Pride of the Pack for the week of 24-28 Feb 2025. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing
    KUNSAN AIR BASE

