Military OneSource Podcast — Maintaining Meaningful Connections in the Military

Learn from a service member’s experience about the challenges and importance of maintaining personal relationships while in the military. Discover how leaning on family, extended family, mentors and friends — and making efforts to connect with the community — can support emotional well-being and help prevent feelings of isolation. Listeners will learn the difference between surface-level interactions and deeper, more meaningful conversations that truly “fill your cup.” Finally, understand how mentorship fosters leadership development, lasting friendships and connections that provide stability and support throughout military life.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with 1LT Amy Petrocelli, XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs Officer.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/relationships/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.