Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 3

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Audio by Francis Lee Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    A discussion with Mr. Joe Seymour about the strategic setting of the Revolutionary War.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 10:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85075
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110842528.mp3
    Length: 00:56:15
    Artist Discussion with Joe Seymour
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album Revolutionary War: Strategic Setting
    Track # 1
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 3, by Francis Lee Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Revolutionary War
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download