On this Pacific Pulse: Naval Air Forces commander, Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever and Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers conducted a multi-stop visit to aviation commands across Japan and Guam reinforcing their commitment to high-end training in support of warfighting readiness, sailor well-being and operational excellence; in Thailand, Royal Thai Army 1st Special Forces Division and U.S. Special Operations Detachment - Pacific shared staff insights on the joint planning process and combined operations during the 2025 Cobra Gold academic week subject matter expert exchange; and in Japan, USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock ship forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, arrived in Ishigaki, Japan, for a historic port visit.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 20:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85064
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110841660.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 3, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.