Pacific Pulse: March 3

On this Pacific Pulse: Naval Air Forces commander, Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever and Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers conducted a multi-stop visit to aviation commands across Japan and Guam reinforcing their commitment to high-end training in support of warfighting readiness, sailor well-being and operational excellence; in Thailand, Royal Thai Army 1st Special Forces Division and U.S. Special Operations Detachment - Pacific shared staff insights on the joint planning process and combined operations during the 2025 Cobra Gold academic week subject matter expert exchange; and in Japan, USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock ship forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, arrived in Ishigaki, Japan, for a historic port visit.