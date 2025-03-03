Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: March 3

    Pacific Pulse: March 3

    JAPAN

    03.03.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Naval Air Forces commander, Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever and Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers conducted a multi-stop visit to aviation commands across Japan and Guam reinforcing their commitment to high-end training in support of warfighting readiness, sailor well-being and operational excellence; in Thailand, Royal Thai Army 1st Special Forces Division and U.S. Special Operations Detachment - Pacific shared staff insights on the joint planning process and combined operations during the 2025 Cobra Gold academic week subject matter expert exchange; and in Japan, USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock ship forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, arrived in Ishigaki, Japan, for a historic port visit.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 20:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85064
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110841660.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    1ST SPECIAL FORCES DIVISION AND U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS DETACHMENT - PACIFIC
    NAVAL AIR FORCES VICE ADM. DANIEL CHEEVER
    FORCE MASTER CHIEF DUSTIN KUERS

