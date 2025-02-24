American Forces Network Aviano's Senior Airman Brandon Nelson, also known as DJ Timber, entertains listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 13, 2024. During this hour, DJ Timber talks about weird national holidays, celebrity birthdays, and what happened in history on Nov. 13. (United States Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 10:26
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85043
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110840040.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:11
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano: SrA Brandon Nelson Live Show November 13, 2024, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.