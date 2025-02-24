Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano: SrA Brandon Nelson Live Show August 27, 2024

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.27.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano's Senior Airman Brandon Nelson, also known as DJ Timber, entertains listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2024. During this hour, DJ Timber talks about weird national holidays, celebrity birthdays, and what happened in history on Aug. 27. (United States Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)

    AFN the Eagle, Serving America's Best, AFN Aviano, Live Radio Show

