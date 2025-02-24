Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oct. 5, 2024 - MC2 Natasha ChevalierLosada Afternoon Radio Show.

    Oct. 5, 2024 - MC2 Natasha ChevalierLosada Afternoon Radio Show.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    02.28.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A 2-hour radio broadcast featuring an interview with The White Keys, Oct. 25, 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 12:39
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85032
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110837063.mp3
    Length: 00:18:14
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oct. 5, 2024 - MC2 Natasha ChevalierLosada Afternoon Radio Show., by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download