    AFN Naples Radio News - JMIC

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.28.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    250228-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 28, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting changes to the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 03:23
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: NAPLES, IT
