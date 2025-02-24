Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Estonia Independence Parade & Deep Freeze 2025

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.28.2025

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250228-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 28, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the U.S. Army's participation in Estonia's Independence Day parade and Operation Deep Freeze 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 03:23
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    AFN Naples
    AFN

