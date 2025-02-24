News In One March. 3 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85024" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On todays News In one:



The Nimitz-Class Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman goes back underway conducting routine flight operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, following the completion of an emergent repair availability.



(U.S Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Joshua Fontenot and Army Sgt. Rebekah Wall)