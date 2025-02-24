Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    News In One March. 3 2025

    News In One March. 3 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    02.28.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On todays News In one:

    The Nimitz-Class Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman goes back underway conducting routine flight operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, following the completion of an emergent repair availability.

    (U.S Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Joshua Fontenot and Army Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 03:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85024
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110835917.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News In One March. 3 2025, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    carrier
    EUCOM
    FDRMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download