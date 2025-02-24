AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Design and Unwind

American Forces Network Aviano radio spot on an upcoming Design and Unwind event on March 21, 2025 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Design and Unwind mission is to create community events connecting spouses, creating quality craft keepsakes, and teaching resilience. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 07:16
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85020
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110835777.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
