    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Design and Unwind

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.28.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio spot on an upcoming Design and Unwind event on March 21, 2025 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Design and Unwind mission is to create community events connecting spouses, creating quality craft keepsakes, and teaching resilience. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 07:16
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85020
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110835777.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Design and Unwind, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Aviano, Radio Spot, Design and Unwind, IPPW

