250228-N-LD903-1002 NAPLES, Italy (February 28, 2025) Radio spot highlighting the Naples Navigator publication from NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 05:07
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85011
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110835655.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Naples Navigator Promo, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.