30 second spot on Outdoor Recreation rentals available at Spangdahlem Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 04:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85007
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110835623.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Outdoor Recreation Spot, by A1C Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.