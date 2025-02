Marine Minute 08-25 (AUDIO)

LAST WEEK, MARINES WITH THE 2ND MARINE DIVISION FINISHED UP EXERCISE INTREPID MAVEN 25.2 IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. MARINES WORKED ALONGSIDE THE UAE’S PRESIDENTIAL GUARD IN VARIOUS TRAINING EVENTS THAT INCREASED THE UNIT’S INTEROPERABILITY AND COMBAT READINESS.



AS MARINES TRAIN IN THE UAE, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO MARINES WITH THE 11TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT AS THEY CONDUCT A WATER SURVIVAL TRAINING COURSE.



THE COURSE TOOK PLACE AT CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA AS PART OF ROUTINE UNIT READINESS TRAINING. THE TRAINING INCLUDED RECOVERY DRILLS, GEAR SHED, AND SURVIVAL FLOATATION TECHNIQUES. STRONG WATER SURIVIVAL SKILLS ARE CRUCIAL IN MAINTAINING A MARINE’S AMPHIBIOUS CAPABILITIES.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!