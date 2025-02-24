KMC Update - Baumholder Townhall and ICE Program

This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Baumholder Townhall with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and the ICE Program with Ali Casey, Plans, Analysis and Integration Office management and program analysis, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 27, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 09:45
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84997
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110833599.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
