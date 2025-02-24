Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Baumholder Townhall and ICE Program

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.27.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Baumholder Townhall with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and the ICE Program with Ali Casey, Plans, Analysis and Integration Office management and program analysis, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 27, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 09:45
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84997
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110833599.mp3
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Baumholder Townhall and ICE Program, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Radio
    Townhall

