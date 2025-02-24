Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Morning Buzz with DJ EJ

    Morning Buzz with DJ EJ

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    02.27.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 27, 2025) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 08:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84996
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110833589.mp3
    Length: 00:11:44
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Buzz with DJ EJ, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN, Sigonella, DMA, Scoped Show, DJ skills, Serving America’s Best

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download