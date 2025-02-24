Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse, Feb. 28, 2025

    JAPAN

    02.26.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marine Corps FA-18 Hornets assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 participate in Cope North 25 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self Defense Force members conduct minimum airfield operating surface marking system training at Yokota Air Base. The USS Minnesota recently arrived in western Australia, initiating the first of two planned U.S. fast-attack submarine visits to the Australian ship HMAS Stirling in 2025.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 00:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
