On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marine Corps FA-18 Hornets assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 participate in Cope North 25 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self Defense Force members conduct minimum airfield operating surface marking system training at Yokota Air Base. The USS Minnesota recently arrived in western Australia, initiating the first of two planned U.S. fast-attack submarine visits to the Australian ship HMAS Stirling in 2025.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 00:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84985
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110833096.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse, Feb. 28, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.