In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Emeline Hastings, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield employment readiness program specialist, joins us to talk about the employment services she offers our military spouses. Learn about resume writing, finding the right job and the challenges spouses face in the job market. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 16:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|84978
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110832378.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:32
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.