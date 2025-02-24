The Marne Report

In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Emeline Hastings, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield employment readiness program specialist, joins us to talk about the employment services she offers our military spouses. Learn about resume writing, finding the right job and the challenges spouses face in the job market. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.