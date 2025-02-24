Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Chatter - Episode 17

    Fox Chatter - Episode 17

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson and Master Sgt. Megan Floyd

    169th Fighter Wing

    In this episode, U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, wing commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, sits down with key leaders to discuss critical updates and upcoming events for our unit. Col. Sean Renbarger, deputy commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, joins the conversation to break down the details of our upcoming exercise and what Airmen should expect. Senior Master Sgt. Tim Urch, safety superintendent, provides an important safety briefing regarding concerns at the front gate. Airman 1st Class Celina Armstrong, an intelligence analyst, delivers the latest intel update, keeping us informed on emerging threats and operational awareness. Lastly, Master Sgt. Justin Cayton, recruiting flight chief, shares exciting details about the upcoming Top Gun Drill Meet at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, highlighting the competition and our team’s preparation. Stay tuned for these important updates and more!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 15:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84977
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110832285.mp3
    Length: 00:27:39
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 17, by SMSgt Caycee Watson and MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire JNGB
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    SCANG
    Fox Chatter
    South Carolina Air National Gaurd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download