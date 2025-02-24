Fox Chatter - Episode 17

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84977" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, wing commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, sits down with key leaders to discuss critical updates and upcoming events for our unit. Col. Sean Renbarger, deputy commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, joins the conversation to break down the details of our upcoming exercise and what Airmen should expect. Senior Master Sgt. Tim Urch, safety superintendent, provides an important safety briefing regarding concerns at the front gate. Airman 1st Class Celina Armstrong, an intelligence analyst, delivers the latest intel update, keeping us informed on emerging threats and operational awareness. Lastly, Master Sgt. Justin Cayton, recruiting flight chief, shares exciting details about the upcoming Top Gun Drill Meet at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, highlighting the competition and our team’s preparation. Stay tuned for these important updates and more!