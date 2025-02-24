In this episode, U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, wing commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, sits down with key leaders to discuss critical updates and upcoming events for our unit. Col. Sean Renbarger, deputy commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, joins the conversation to break down the details of our upcoming exercise and what Airmen should expect. Senior Master Sgt. Tim Urch, safety superintendent, provides an important safety briefing regarding concerns at the front gate. Airman 1st Class Celina Armstrong, an intelligence analyst, delivers the latest intel update, keeping us informed on emerging threats and operational awareness. Lastly, Master Sgt. Justin Cayton, recruiting flight chief, shares exciting details about the upcoming Top Gun Drill Meet at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, highlighting the competition and our team’s preparation. Stay tuned for these important updates and more!
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 15:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84977
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110832285.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:39
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 17, by SMSgt Caycee Watson and MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.