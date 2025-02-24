A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents they can watch upcoming baseball broadcasts using American Forces Network's video stream application, AFN Now. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 12:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84976
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110832077.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Baseball on AFNnow, by SA Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.